MARKET WRAP: JSE slips amid third-wave virus fears

JSE slips amid third-wave virus fears Focus now turns to the Reserve Bank with most analysts believing it will keep rates on hold

The JSE tracked mostly weaker global markets on Tuesday as renewed lockdown restrictions in some areas sparked fears that the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic could take longer than expected, keeping a lid on risk appetite.

Some areas, including New York, Germany, and some parts of France, including Paris, have re-imposed lockdowns as new infections increase, while vaccination programmes have slowed because of concerns about side-effects of the AstraZeneca shots, which have been widely distributed in Europe...