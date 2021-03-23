JSE faces weaker Asian markets on Tuesday amid third wave concerns

The JSE reopens on Tuesday to weaker Asian markets, with global equities also under pressure on Monday amid concerns as major economies reinstate lockdowns to deal with a third wave of Covid-19.

Germany and New York have signalled they may reinstate restrictions, which follows news last week that parts of France, including Paris, will be enter a four-week lockdown.

“The thought of New York shuffling back into the Covid-19 lockdown abyss, even a soft shuffle, is having a negative ripple effect through oil markets this morning in Asia,” said Axi chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes in a note.

European equity markets all slipped on Monday, though US markets were more positive, while the JSE was closed for Human Rights Day.

In morning trade on Tuesday, the Shanghai Composite was down 1.19% and the Hang Seng 1.18%.

Tencent, which gives direction to the JSE via the Naspers stable, had fallen 0.24%, though it added 0.88% on Monday.

Gold was 0.15% weaker at $1,736.17/oz, while platinum had fallen 0.57% to $1,175.79. Brent crude was 0.47% weaker at $63.96 a barrel.

The rand was slightly weaker at R14.70/$ on Tuesday, and had been stable on Monday, when the Turkish lira crashed more than 7% against the dollar.

At the weekend, Turkish President Recep Erdogan sacked his central bank chief, in a move widely interpreted as a push for lower interest rates, in spite of inflation risks.

Old Mutual is expected to report a fall in profits for its year to end-December later, saying in a recent trading update it has raised its short-term provisions, and was concerned about the slow pace of vaccine rollouts in SA, and the possibility of a third wave.

Private education group AdvTech is expected to report a slight rise in headline earnings per share in its year to end-December later, though a number of one-off items is also expected to weigh on some measures of profit.

