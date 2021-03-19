Markets

Oil prices rise after big sell-off due to new lockdowns

Brent crude was up 1.6% and West Texas Intermediate crude 1.7%

19 March 2021 - 12:04 Ahmad Ghaddar
London — Oil prices rose by more than $1 on Friday, after a big sell-off in the previous session as a new wave of coronavirus infections across Europe triggered fresh lockdowns and dampened expectations of any imminent recovery in fuel demand.

Brent crude was up $1.01, or 1.6%, to $64.29 a barrel by 9.17am GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US crude rose $1.02, or 1.7%, to $61.02 a barrel.

Both contracts closed about 7% lower on Thursday as several large European economies re-imposed lockdowns and vaccination programmes were slowed by distribution issues and concerns about possible side effects.

Although Germany, France and other countries have announced the resumption of inoculations after regulators declared the AstraZeneca vaccine safe, the programme halt has made it harder to overcome resistance to vaccines among some of the population.

Britain also announced it would have to slow its Covid-19 vaccine rollout in APril due to a supply delay.

“Concerns are rapidly growing of a mobility-depressing third wave in Europe amid a pause in vaccinations and rapid spread of the B.117 mutation that originated in the UK,” JPMorgan said.

The bank still sees Brent averaging above $70 a barrel in the fourth quarter, however.

Goldman Sachs said headwinds related to EU demand and Iran supply would slow the oil market rebalancing by 750,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the second quarter, although it expects oil cartel Opec and its allies (Opec+) to act to offset that.

Iran has moved record amounts of crude oil to top client China in recent months, while India’s state refiners have added Iranian oil to their annual import plans on the assumption that US sanctions on the Opec supplier will soon ease.

Goldman expects a significant increase in global oil demand in the coming months, with its Brent forecast rising to $80 per barrel this summer.

Reuters

WATCH: Stock picks — ARC and Standard Bank

Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers talk to Business Day TV
5 hours ago

JSE set for weaker opening

The fall in the price of Brent crude, its steepest one-day drop in about 10 months, is expected to hurt stocks such as Sasol and MTN
5 hours ago

Oil steadies amid new lockdowns in Europe

Prices edge slightly up on Friday but are down more than 8% for the week
6 hours ago

Fitch lifts economic growth forecast for SA to 4.3%

Ratings agency raises estimate for SA's 2021 economic growth to 4.3% from 3.6% previously
20 hours ago

Britain concerned about bumps in global vaccine supply

The UK scolds the EU over vaccine delivery as it is on target to vaccinate half of all its adults in the next few days
1 day ago

