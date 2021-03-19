Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens as inflation fears remain elevated Banks, financials and resources fell the most for the week, with losses of 7.53%, 5.68% and 5.43%, respectively BL PREMIUM

The JSE fell the most in three weeks on Friday as inflation fears weighed on global sentiment, with platinum miners and resources performing worst.

Global markets fell from record highs as a rise in US bond yields offset the momentum gained from the US Federal Reserve and Bank of England’s recent dovish stance...