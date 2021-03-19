MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens as inflation fears remain elevated
Banks, financials and resources fell the most for the week, with losses of 7.53%, 5.68% and 5.43%, respectively
19 March 2021 - 18:37
The JSE fell the most in three weeks on Friday as inflation fears weighed on global sentiment, with platinum miners and resources performing worst.
Global markets fell from record highs as a rise in US bond yields offset the momentum gained from the US Federal Reserve and Bank of England’s recent dovish stance...
