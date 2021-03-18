WATCH: Stock picks — Spar and Volkswagen

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Spar as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Volkswagen.

McCurrie said: “I’m going for Spar, the share price has lagged a little bit and their results were not that great.”

Shapiro said: “I’d say probably Volkswagen, though it’s up 10% today and it continues to go and that’s because the focus now with all manufacturers is electric vehicles. It’s going to be the talk for the next decade. All the new cars that they bringing out are going to be electric.”