Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Spar and Volkswagen

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

18 March 2021 - 09:14 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Spar as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Volkswagen.

McCurrie said: “I’m going for Spar, the share price has lagged a little bit and their results were not that great.”

Shapiro said: “I’d say probably Volkswagen, though it’s up 10% today and it continues to go and that’s because the focus now with all manufacturers is electric vehicles. It’s going to be the talk for the next decade. All the new cars that they bringing out are going to be electric.”

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Groceries a family affair for new CEO

Spar's Botten finds retail 'dynamic, exciting and fun'
Business
1 week ago

Grocery retailers show how slim SA’s wallets are

Retailers’ data indicate growth comes from food and goods costing more
Companies
4 weeks ago

Has Volkswagen what it takes to overtake Tesla?

CEO Herbert Diess lays out plans for becoming the world’s largest maker of electric vehicles
Companies
1 day ago

VW charges up its battery capacity

Carmaker challenges for position of global leadership in electric vehicles
Companies
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Market data — March 17 2021
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE down again ahead of US Fed ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker ahead of central bank ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock pick — Naspers
Markets
5.
WATCH: What is driving the rand?
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.