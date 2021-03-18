Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Coronation

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

18 March 2021 - 09:08 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/Slavomír Valigurský
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Coronation as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going to go with the Coronation Fund Managers, this is one of those great shares that for a long time has fallen ... largely because of non-performance of the stock market. But we’ve had great performance at the stock market this year and the share price seems to have lagged a little bit, so that’s the one I’m going to be looking out for.”

Or listen to the full audio:

