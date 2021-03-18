Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE firms on US Fed policy meeting outcome Inflation concerns remain despite dovish comments from both the US Fed and Bank of England BL PREMIUM

The JSE tracked firmer global markets on Thursday, which rose following dovish statements by both the US Federal Reserve and Bank of England.

The local bourse broke a four-day losing streak on the day as investors welcomed comments from the US Fed, which raised its economic forecasts for 2021, while still projecting near-zero interest rates until 2024...