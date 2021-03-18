Markets

JSE may get boost on Thursday from upbeat Fed

18 March 2021 - 07:18 Karl Gernetzky
Global market conditions look favourable for the JSE on Thursday morning, with the US Federal Reserve upping its economic forecasts overnight, while still projecting near-zero interest rates until 2024.

The policy announcement by the world’s most influential central bank was the main event this week, closely watched amid investor concerns over the prospects of rising inflation.

The Fed on Wednesday raised its US economic growth forecast for 2021 to 6.5%, from 4.2%, even as it reiterated that it didn’t expect to raise interest rates through 2023, signalling that rising price pressures stemming from economic recovery may be temporary.

“This mix is favourable for risk assets until investors start to question the Fed’s evidence-based approach as incoming data improves,” said Axi chief global strategist Stephen Innes in a note.

US markets firmed after the announcement, while yields on bonds also eased, having been driven up recently by concerns over long-term inflation, which erodes the future value of bonds. Bond yields move inversely to bond prices.

The yield on SA’s 10-year bond reached 9.55% earlier in March, its highest since October 2020, rising more than a percentage point since its 2021 low, reached in early February.

In morning trade, the Hang Seng was up 1.5% and the Shanghai Composite 0.55%.

Tencent, which gives direction to the JSE via Naspers, had jumped 3.2%.

Gold was up 0.2% to $1,748.85/oz, while platinum was flat at $1,215.05. Brent crude was 0.38% weaker at $67.50 a barrel.

The rand was 0.24% weaker at R14.67/$, but had surged 1.67% on Wednesday and is hovering near its best level in almost a month.

Automotive components and batteries group Metair is due to report a fall in headline earnings per share (Heps) of up to 57% for its year to end-December later. While it did not go into details in a recent trading update, the group had been hit by a fall-off in vehicle manufacturing and sales during Covid-19.

Coal miner Exxaro is expected to report a fall in attributable Heps of up to 35% in its year to end-December later, due to a number of one-off items, including in the prior comparative period. Operating profits were up, however, with the group saying in a recent trading update it benefited from a weaker rand and record coal exports.

