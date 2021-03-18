Investors breathe sigh of relief and JSE gains after US Fed meeting outcome
Chair Jerome Powell says the Fed will continue to provide the US economy with the support it needs for as long as it takes
18 March 2021 - 11:14
The JSE was on track to break its four-day losing streak on Thursday, as markets cheered the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's dovish stance.
The Fed continues to project near-zero interest rates at least to the end of 2023, despite an improved US economic outlook and the mounting inflation worries in financial markets...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now