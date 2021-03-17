Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Naspers
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
17 March 2021 - 10:09
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston chose Naspers as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m just going to go with Naspers for the simple reason that Tencent has come down with 17% since its February high, on the back of possibly more Chinese regulations and that’s always been a risk for Tencent and Naspers.”
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Or listen to the full audio:
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.