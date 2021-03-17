Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Naspers

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

17 March 2021 - 10:09 Business Day TV

Image: SHELLEY CHRISTIANS

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston chose Naspers as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m just going to go with Naspers for the simple reason that Tencent has come down with 17% since its February high, on the back of possibly more Chinese regulations and that’s always been a risk for Tencent and Naspers.”

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

JSE faces higher Asian markets on Tuesday as focus remains on Fed

All eyes are on the US Federal Reserve's policy announcement on Wednesday
Markets
1 day ago

Tencent on notice as China cracks down on fintech players

All three of China’s financial watchdogs have made it their primary goal this year to curb the ‘reckless’ push of technology firms into finance
Companies
4 days ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE slips as US bond yields rise again

Volatility returns to US treasuries after Biden signs the $1.9-trillion relief bill into law, weighing on stocks and emerging-market currencies
Markets
4 days ago

Who’s funding the gaps for tech start-ups?

Hlayisani Growth Fund has added its name to the likes of Naspers Foundry, Futuregrowth and Rand Merchant Capital
Companies
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker ahead of central bank ...
Markets
2.
Asian stocks slip ahead of Fed meeting
Markets
3.
WATCH: What is driving the rand?
Markets
4.
JSE likely to open lower in line with global ...
Markets
5.
Oil falls for fourth day amid concern about demand
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.