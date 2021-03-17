Market data — March 17 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Actions of health ministries that have paused shots to maintain confidence risk the opposite effect
Boiler tube leaks, unit trips and high demand worsen power-supply problems
On the former bodyguard’s testimony that he drove Singh to the Gupta residence about 10 times, Singh denied he did so even once
The consumer goods firm, which includes a variety of food products, says the full effect of Covid-19 remains unquantifiable
The extension of Covid-19 special grants, surging stock markets and a recovery in employment contributed to the pick-up
Tech companies around the world have, in general, done well during the pandemic
Magufuli won praise for tackling corruption but drew widespread criticism for his denialism of the coronavirus pandemic
The Buccaneers move to the top of Group A with four points from two matches in Caf Confederation Cup
The SUV will debut new convenience features while retaining its comfort and off-road prowess
