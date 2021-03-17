JSE muted ahead of US Fed’s policy decision
The Fed last updated its projections in mid-December, before broad distribution of vaccines and Joe Biden's fiscal aid was signed into law
17 March 2021 - 11:15
The JSE was little changed on Wednesday, with its global peers mixed as investors wait to hear the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision later in the day.
Investors are concerned that rising inflation expectations might prompt the US Fed to signal that it will start raising rates sooner than expected when it announces its latest economic projections at the end of the federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting...
