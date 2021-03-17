Gold slightly stronger on prospect of higher inflation

Bengaluru — Gold prices edged up on Wednesday to hover near their highest in more than two weeks on the prospect of higher inflation, though trade was range-bound as investors exercised caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting outcome.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,734.00/oz by 3.10am GMT, having touched a high of $1,740.90 since March 1. US gold futures were up 0.1% to $1,731.90.

“Gold appears to be finding few friends finally even as US yields and the dollar continue to grind higher ... perhaps gold’s inflation hedging role is quietly returning to prominence and that is supporting prices,” said Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley.

Some investors view gold as a hedge against higher inflation that could follow stimulus measures, but a resultant rise in treasury yields tends to dull the appeal of the non-yielding commodity.

“Gold’s true test though will come once the FOMC [Federal open market committee] meeting concludes and if it can remain steady in the face of another spike in US yields, should that occur.”

The dollar gained for the fourth session, supported by elevated benchmark US treasury yields on expectations of a strong economic recovery after a $1.9-trillion recovery package was signed into a law last week. The Fed is expected to announce its decision on interest rates at 6pm GMT on Wednesday.

Investors will eye policymakers’ remarks on a recent spike in bond yields, the fear about rising inflation and the economic outlook. While the market awaits the Fed statement, the technical picture remains bearish, Avtar Sandu, senior commodities manager at Phillip Futures, said in a note. “A trade through $1,696 will signal a resumption of the downtrend. The main trend will change upwards when buyers take up positions above $1,760/oz.”

In other metals, silver fell 0.4% to $25.86/oz. Palladium shed 0.2% to $2,492.50, having hit a one-year high of $2,520.31 on Tuesday and platinum was down 0.4% at $1,207.79.

