WATCH: Stock picks — Aspen and Glencore

Mia Kruger from Kruger International chose Aspen as her stock pick of the day and Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth chose Glencore.

Kruger said: “I’ve actually been liking Aspen quite a bit. The company has over the past two years really come to the party and done what Stephen Saad said they’re planning to do. They’ve reduced their debt significantly, if you consider where they were at the end of 2018 or where they were at the end of last year.”

Kunze said: “I’m leaning towards Glencore as the stock pick tonight. We’ve been looking at it for a while and we’ve done a lot of research into it. There’s a big supply deficit with copper and Glencore’s one a few entries into copper.”