JSE slips, while focus shifts to US Fed meeting Investors are concerned that rising inflation expectations might prompt the US Fed to signal that it will start raising rates sooner than expected

The JSE was weaker on Tuesday morning while its global peers were mixed, with markets struggling to find direction amid a lack of new information. Investor focus is on the US Federal Reserve’s meeting this week.

Investors are concerned that rising inflation expectations might prompt the US Fed to signal that it will start raising rates sooner than expected when it announces its latest economic projections at the end of the federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday...