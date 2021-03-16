Markets

JSE faces higher Asian markets on Tuesday as focus remains on Fed

16 March 2021 - 07:18 Karl Gernetzky
The JSE faces slightly higher Asian markets on Tuesday morning, with some caution in the market ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy announcement on Wednesday

Rising bond yields have caused global markets in recent weeks, with many investors betting that the Fed will raise interest rates faster than expected as inflation picks up in line with a post-pandemic economic rebound.

It has been a quiet start to the new week with markets essentially marking time ahead of the Fed meeting, said National Australia Bank analyst Rodrigo Catril in a note.

European markets were under pressure on Monday, after a number of governments said they would suspend the AstraZeneca vaccine, amid concerns it may be linked to blood clots. This is yet another blow to Europe’s vaccine rollout, already seen to be slower than that of the UK and the US.

Italy has reimplemented lockdown restrictions due to another spike in infections.

In morning trade the Hang Seng was up 0.62% and the Shanghai Composite 0.24%, while Japan’s Nikkei had gained 0.58%.

Tencent, which gives direction to the JSE through the Naspers stable, had added 0.32%.

Gold was 0.12% higher at $1,733.64/oz, while platinum had gained 0.38% to $1,215.78. Brent crude was 0.61% weaker at R68.30 a barrel.

The rand was a little firmer at R14.85/$.

Retailer Shoprite is due to release its results for the six months to December 27 later, saying in a recent trading update it had seen sales growth over the period, though saw the effects of currency volatility, and Covid-19 restrictions, for example through the ban on liquor. Basic headline earnings per share from continuing operations are expected to rise as much as 15.7%.

