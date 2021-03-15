Market data — March 15 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Turning curtailed energy into cash the easy way
Officials outline wins by unit set up to galvanise departments to meet policy objectives
On the former bodyguard’s testimony that he drove Singh to the Gupta residence about 10 times, Singh denied he did so even once
Founders John and Patrick Collison build $23bn fortune as their online payments processing company soars to the most valuable US start-up
January is expected to show a 10th consecutive month of contraction
A strong recovery, already under way, means that prospects for growth are high
Sudan seeks help from the AU, UN, EU and the US after Ethiopia says it plans to add more Nile water to Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam reservoir
Despite admin storm clouds on the horizon and rain threatening to dampen the players, the game will go on and good times will return
Escaping to Stellenbosch for a much-needed mini break is just what the doctor ordered
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.