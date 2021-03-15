Markets JSE weakens ahead of the US Fed’s meeting this week Investors are concerned that rising inflation expectations could prompt the Fed to signal it will start raising rates sooner BL PREMIUM

The JSE was weaker on Monday, with its global counterparts mixed as inflation concerns persist, pushing US treasury yields higher.

Investors are shifting their focus to the US Federal Reserve meeting this week. They are concerned that rising inflation expectations could prompt the Fed to signal that it will start raising rates sooner when it announces its latest economic projections at the end of federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting, on Wednesday. ..