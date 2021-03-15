JSE weakens ahead of the US Fed’s meeting this week
Investors are concerned that rising inflation expectations could prompt the Fed to signal it will start raising rates sooner
15 March 2021 - 12:24
The JSE was weaker on Monday, with its global counterparts mixed as inflation concerns persist, pushing US treasury yields higher.
Investors are shifting their focus to the US Federal Reserve meeting this week. They are concerned that rising inflation expectations could prompt the Fed to signal that it will start raising rates sooner when it announces its latest economic projections at the end of federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting, on Wednesday. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now