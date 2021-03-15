Markets

JSE likely to open higher in line with global markets

The outcome of the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting on Wednesday is likely to drive financial markets this week

15 March 2021 - 08:22 Andries Mahlangu
The JSE. Picture: 123RF/Michael Turner
The JSE. Picture: 123RF/Michael Turner

The JSE could open higher on Monday morning, though a relatively stronger rand could limit the bourse’s upside potential.

The local share market is likely to take its lead from Asia, where the investor sentiment is broadly positive, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gaining 0.58% to 28,907.15 points and Japan’s Nikkei 225 index up 0.19% to 29,773.15.

The rand was relatively steady at R14.95/$, though much stronger compared with last week when it hit an eight-week low of R15.57/$.

The outcome of US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting on Wednesday is likely to drive financial markets. Investors will pay particular attention to what to what the Fed will say on inflation expectations and interest rates.

With the recent surge in the international oil prices and the $1.9-trillion US stimulus package, some markets participants have expressed concern about the potential rise in inflation, which could to lead higher interest rates sooner than expected.

Higher interest rates in the developed markets in particular could hurt the rand, as they could draw capital away from emerging markets, which are viewed as risky.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

