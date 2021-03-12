Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Glencore
Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
12 March 2021 - 08:37
Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth chose Glencore as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m going for Glencore. We’ve seen a big shortage supposedly this year for the likes of copper. A lot of the sort of precious metals and industrial metals are running at a bit of a deficit. Glencore is one of the dominant players in that space.”
