WATCH: Stock pick — Glencore

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

12 March 2021 - 08:37 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS
Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth chose Glencore as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going for Glencore. We’ve seen a big shortage supposedly this year for the likes of copper. A lot of the sort of precious metals and industrial metals are running at a bit of a deficit. Glencore is one of the dominant players in that space.”

