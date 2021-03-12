Markets JSE weaker amid mixed global markets The all share had lost 0.97% and the top 40 1.07% in morning trade BL PREMIUM

The JSE was weaker on Friday, with its global peers mixed as markets digested rising US bond yields and the large US stimulus relief package.

Some equity markets were under pressure in morning trade. The European Central Bank (ECB) tried to calm investors nerves over rising yields and announced an increase in bond purchases in the second quarter, along with some reassuring words that inflation is likely to cool down after the year-end...