Gold on track for best week in seven as yields, dollar slide

Spot gold and US gold futures rise as easing US Treasury yields and dollar lift the metal’s appeal

12 March 2021 - 07:25 Sumita Layek
Picture: 123RF/RONNARONG THANUTHATTAPHONG

Bengaluru — Gold prices inched up on Friday and were on course to mark their best week in seven, as easing US Treasury yields and dollar lifted the metal’s appeal.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,724.80/oz by 1.01am GMT. Prices were up 1.4% for the week so far, their biggest jump since the week ended January 22. US gold futures was steady at $1,723.10/oz. Benchmark US Treasury yields pulled further down from a more than one-year peak hit last week, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest paying gold. The dollar hovered near a one-week low against rival currencies. 

The European Central Bank said on Thursday it would accelerate money-printing to keep a lid on eurozone borrowing costs, signalling to sceptical markets that it is determined to lay the foundation for a solid economic recovery.

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits dropped to a four-month low last week. President Joe Biden prepared to tell Americans in a televised address that he is taking aggressive action to speed up Covid-19 vaccinations and move the country closer to normality by July 4, hours after signing his $1.9-trillion stimulus bill into law on Thursday. 

Holdings of the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, fell 0.5% to 1,055.27 tonnes on Thursday.

Silver climbed 0.1% to $26.11/oz, and was on track for its best week since late January with a 3.7% rise. Palladium gained 0.2% to $2,349.52/oz. Platinum rose 1.2% to $1,209.10/oz and was set to post its best week in four with a 7% gain.

Reuters

Sibanye’s Neal Froneman calls for mega merger to create SA global gold champion

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO wants to consolidate with Gold Fields and AngloGold Ashanti in national interest
4 days ago

Gold rebounds as passage of US stimulus bill boosts bullion’s appeal as inflation hedge

Improved sentiment from passing of the $1.9-trillion package and a dip in dollar index provide lift, analyst says
4 days ago

ALLAN SECCOMBE: Gwede Mantashe’s rosy picture ignores miners’ underlying scepticism

Mantashe clearly has not heard what Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman has to say about the R6.3bn investment in completing two partially built ...
1 week ago

