WATCH: Stock pick — Adidas

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose ​Adidas as his stock pick of the day.

McCurrie said: "It's hard enough to have a good investment idea every three years and to come up with one every week's very difficult so I'm just sitting back."

Shapiro said: "I looked at Adidas, their numbers came out on Wednesday which was very good. They've always been behind Nike and I like what's happening in China, I think that there's such huge growth ahead and Adidas like Nike are brands that are well consumed."