WATCH: Stock pick — Adidas
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments talk to Business Day TV
11 March 2021 - 09:57
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Adidas as his stock pick of the day.
McCurrie said: "It's hard enough to have a good investment idea every three years and to come up with one every week's very difficult so I'm just sitting back."
Shapiro said: "I looked at Adidas, their numbers came out on Wednesday which was very good. They've always been behind Nike and I like what's happening in China, I think that there's such huge growth ahead and Adidas like Nike are brands that are well consumed."
Or listen to the full audio:
