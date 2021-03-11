JSE set for higher opening after US adopts $1.9-trillion stimulus package
The stimulus package is aimed at helping to help the world’s biggest economy recover from the pandemic
The SA share market is likely to open higher on Thursday morning, after the US adopted the huge Covid-19 relief bill, which spurred a rally in risk assets.
Touted as one of the biggest in US history, the $1.9-trillion stimulus package aims to help the world’s biggest economy, and by extension the global economy, recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Asian stock markets were broadly higher, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gaining 1.6% to 29,371.23 and Japan’s Nikkei 225 index 0.43%.
The rand, which is highly tradable and a barometer of sentiment towards the emerging markets, was relatively steady in early trading at R15.05/$, but much stronger than the 12-week low of R15.57/$ it was at earlier in the week.
On the corporate front, Sanlam, which is the largest insurance group in Africa, reported that headline earnings rose 24% to R9.2bn in the year to end-December, from the year-earlier period. New business volumes exceeded R300bn for the first time, up 25% to R311bn.
Standard Bank, the biggest bank in Africa as measured by its assets, is set to report its year-end results later.
