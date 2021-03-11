JSE gains as markets cheer US stimulus bill
However, inflation fears that markets are focused on are not going anywhere in a hurry, one analyst says
11 March 2021 - 10:40
The JSE was firmer on Thursday morning, along with its global markets peers, as the success of US President Joe Biden's Covid-19 stimulus bill boosted appetite for riskier assets.
Biden’s $1.9-trillion relief bill cleared its final congressional hurdle on Wednesday, with the House of Representatives giving final approval to one of the largest economic stimulus measures in US history...
