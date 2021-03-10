Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Exor and Anglo American

Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers and Joseph Busha from JM Busha Investments talk to Business Day TV

10 March 2021 - 09:38 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/THANANIT SUNTIVIRIYANON
Picture: 123RF/THANANIT SUNTIVIRIYANON

Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Exor and Joseph Busha from JM Busha Investments chose Anglo American.

Williams said: “I’ve gone with Exor, they’re an Italian listed holding company for the Agnelli family. Their principal assets are Stellantis, which is the Peugeot merged business, as well as Ferrari, which remains exciting. Quality assets at a discount.”

Busha said: “I’ll stay local, I think I’m going to skip into the commodity cycle, I’ll go for Anglo American. I think if you look at what Amplats [Anglo American Platinum] is doing, the share price is now about 2% cumbersome, giving a high dividend yield.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Laggard Fiat vows to keep up with changes in motor industry

Chair John Elkann says the carmaker can benefit from the emergence of electrified and autonomously driven vehicles
Companies
1 year ago

Fiat Chrysler considers new road without Maserati and Alfa Romeo brands

The new strategy will focus the Italian-US company on mass-market cars to make Fiat Chrysler more attractive
Companies
3 years ago

RBPlat lauded for results and maiden dividend

The community-owned miner was able to pay all its capital expenditure out of cash flow during 2020
Companies
1 day ago

Zimbabwe Chamber of Mines pushes government to lift strict policy

Miners compelled to sell 40% of foreign currency to Reserve Bank
World
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Rand falls to 12-week low as investors’ spirits ...
Markets
2.
Rand and bonds advance on GDP data
Markets
3.
JSE set for a positive opening in line with ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE firm after positive GDP ...
Markets
5.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Wednesday as ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.