WATCH: Stock picks — Exor and Anglo American

Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Exor and Joseph Busha from JM Busha Investments chose Anglo American.

Williams said: “I’ve gone with Exor, they’re an Italian listed holding company for the Agnelli family. Their principal assets are Stellantis, which is the Peugeot merged business, as well as Ferrari, which remains exciting. Quality assets at a discount.”

Busha said: “I’ll stay local, I think I’m going to skip into the commodity cycle, I’ll go for Anglo American. I think if you look at what Amplats [Anglo American Platinum] is doing, the share price is now about 2% cumbersome, giving a high dividend yield.”