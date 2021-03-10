Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — South32

Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

10 March 2021 - 09:28 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PHONG PHAN
Picture: 123RF/PHONG PHAN

Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities chose South32 as his stock pick of the day.

“We’re looking at South32, you know they’ve got a strong share buyback currently going on and their mix of metals is good as well, with nickel and alumina, they’ve also got silver and, as I said before, they are one of the only miners in SA where you can get access to silver.”

Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

South32 promises more engagement with Aboriginal Australian group over mining

The Noongar people are encouraged by the news, but the industry does not have a great track record when it comes to mining culturally important sites
Companies
1 week ago

Big mining firms mull responsible exit from SA

The transition must be just and must not leave those dependent on coal supply chains for survival in the lurch
Companies
2 weeks ago

WATCH: Stock pick — South32

Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Markets
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Rand falls to 12-week low as investors’ spirits ...
Markets
2.
Rand and bonds advance on GDP data
Markets
3.
JSE set for a positive opening in line with ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE firm after positive GDP ...
Markets
5.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Wednesday as ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.