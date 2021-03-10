Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — South32
10 March 2021 - 09:28
Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities chose South32 as his stock pick of the day.
“We’re looking at South32, you know they’ve got a strong share buyback currently going on and their mix of metals is good as well, with nickel and alumina, they’ve also got silver and, as I said before, they are one of the only miners in SA where you can get access to silver.”
Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
