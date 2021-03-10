JSE slips as inflation concerns keep investors jittery
Rising US bond yields have put the equity market under pressure recently
10 March 2021 - 10:48
The JSE was weaker on Wednesday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors digested inflation concerns.
Rising US bond yields have put the equity market under pressure in the past few days, with investors concerned that that would cause the world's biggest economy to overheat, causing higher inflation...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now