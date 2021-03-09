News Leader
WATCH: Why has sentiment soured on emerging markets?
RMB’s SA economist, Siobhan Redford, talks to Business Day TV about emerging-market assets
09 March 2021 - 09:52
The rush into emerging market assets is facing its first serious test as rising US interest rates weigh on sentiment.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to RMB’s SA economist, Siobhan Redford.
Or listen to the full audio:
