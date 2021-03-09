Markets

WATCH: Why has sentiment soured on emerging markets?

RMB’s SA economist, Siobhan Redford, talks to Business Day TV about emerging-market assets

09 March 2021 - 09:52 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PAYPHOTO
Picture: 123RF/PAYPHOTO

The rush into emerging market assets is facing its first serious test as rising US interest rates weigh on sentiment.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to RMB’s SA economist, Siobhan Redford.

Or listen to the full audio:

