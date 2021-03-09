WATCH: Stock picks — City Lodge and Mustek

Independent analyst Chris Gilmour chose City Lodge as his stock pick of the day and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth chose Mustek​.

Gilmour said: “I’m actually going with city lodge, believe it or not. It was being priced for failure up until fairly recently and they’ve survived, they’ll be approaching break-even occupancy in about May or June, and I think once that happens ... the market will sit up and take notice.”

Duys said: “I’m going for a small cap, a Mustek, which is an import assembler and distributor of ICT hardware. For those that are not familiar with their last interim update results, they were fantastic, revenue growth was up in excess of 28%.”