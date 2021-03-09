Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — City Lodge and Mustek

Independent analyst Chris Gilmour and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth talks to Business Day TV

09 March 2021 - 09:54 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA

Independent analyst Chris Gilmour chose City Lodge as his stock pick of the day and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth chose Mustek​.

Gilmour said: “I’m actually going with city lodge, believe it or not. It was being priced for failure up until fairly recently and they’ve survived, they’ll be approaching break-even occupancy in about May or June, and I think once that happens ... the market will sit up and take notice.”

Duys said: “I’m going for a small cap, a Mustek, which is an import assembler and distributor of ICT hardware. For those that are not familiar with their last interim update results, they were fantastic, revenue growth was up in excess of 28%.”

Independent analyst Chris Gilmour and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth talks to Business Day TV

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

No easy way back for hotels

Relaxed lockdown offers hope but lack of overseas visitors bites
Business
2 days ago

CHRIS GILMOUR: More attention should be paid to City Lodge’s net asset value and replacement costs

City Lodge is clawing its way back to break-even occupancy, which — barring any returns to stricter lockdowns — should be reached by May or June
Opinion
6 days ago

Covid-19 helps earnings spike for Mustek

The ICT company expects remote working and learning trends to sustain demand for its products and services
Companies
1 week ago

JSE faces buoyant Asian markets on Monday amid US stimulus news

The passing of a lavish bill in the lower house of the US Congress supports sentiment
Markets
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rand falls to 12-week low as investors’ spirits ...
Markets
2.
JSE set for a positive opening in line with ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Miners boost JSE while tech stocks ...
Markets
4.
Asian stocks fall as bond yields hit tech shares
Markets
5.
Gold recovers as bond yields ease
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.