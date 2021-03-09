Rand and bonds advance on GDP data
The rand snaps three day losing streak after economy expands more than expected in the fourth quarter
09 March 2021 - 13:42
The rand has strengthened for the first time in four days, while benchmark bond yields pulled back from near their highest since October after data showed the economy grew more than expected in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Stats SA said the economy grew at a seasonally adjusted and annualised 6.3% in the final three months of 2020, which was better than the anticipated 5.6% adjusted quarter-on-quarter expansion predicted by the median estimate of 15 economists surveyed by Bloomberg...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now