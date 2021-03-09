MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE firm after positive GDP numbers
The US treasury secretary has dismissed fears that the pandemic-relief bill is big enough to cause an inflation problem
09 March 2021 - 18:39
The JSE closed firmer on Tuesday, while the rand broke a four-day losing streak after data showed that SA’s GDP grew better-than-expected in the fourth quarter of 2020.
The rand firmed as much as 1.6%, reaching an intraday best of R15.2784%, according to Infront data...
