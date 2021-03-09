Market data — March 9 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Telkom does not not celebrate halting the process, but cheap telecoms services cannot happen in market dominated by a powerful duopoly
The judge says the 14 executives did not deliberately act in bad faith when they failed to comply with an order to pay staff
It is a concern that Julius Malema and Ace Magashule hold more sway over SA’s young people than scientists
This ‘super’ app will be a single app that Vodacom customers can use to access other apps inside it, including Makro and Builders apps
SPONSORED | Follow the live stream of the budget presentation on Thursday March 11 from 10am
Police fire teargas to disperse protesters marching in Athens suburb against beating of man amid frustration over pandemic restrictions
Surprise inclusion of these two in 15-team first-class system explained
The burly SUV is a combination of extravagance, practicality and furious performance
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.