BLOW TO CURRENCY
Rand falls to 12-week low as investors’ spirits sink
Rising yields in major economies have weighed on gold and the rand, with one analyst saying the short-term outlook is negative
08 March 2021 - 20:50
The rand, trading as recently as February 24 at its strongest level in more than 13 months, breached R15.50 for the first time in eight weeks on Monday as prospects of higher inflation and interest rates in major economies saw investors pull money from emerging markets.
SA’s currency slump to an intra-day worst level of R15.57/$, taking its loss for 2021 to 5.15%, was a huge turnaround...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now