Markets

Market data — March 7 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

07 March 2021 - 23:05
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

Bonds

Fairbairn

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer amid mixed global markets
Markets
2.
Bitcoin tumbles below $50,000 amid global sell-off
Markets
3.
Market data — March 7 2021
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock picks — Intel and Burford Capital
Markets
5.
WATCH: A year of Covid-19
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.