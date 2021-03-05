WATCH: A year of Covid-19

Markets

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the impact the pandemic has had on markets and the fiscus over the past 12 months

05 March 2021 - 15:12 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/JARUN ONTAKRAI

In the past 12 months we’ve seen the public-sector wage bill balloon to 47% of government revenue, and in the recent budget, the finance minister took the bold but necessary decision to stick to his guns on public-sector wages.

This week, the public-sector unions showed him and the country the middle finger with a proposal of consumer price index (CPI) plus 4%, ahead of next week’s GDP report, which is expected to show a decline of 7%, the largest drop in output since World War 2. And in all of this, the vaccination strategy is paramount. Under the current rollout strategy, in which about 6,000 people a day are receiving vaccines, it would take 20 years to vaccinate the whole country.

Michael Avery speaks to Warwick Lucas, chief investment officer at Galileo Asset Managers; and Raymond Parsons, professor at the School of Business and Governance at North West University, about the impact the pandemic has had on markets and the fiscus over the past 12 months.

One year on, and this is how SA’s Covid-19 statistics look

The number of new infections has been steadily declining‚ with SA recording fewer than 10‚000 in the past week
National
5 hours ago

Liberty gets a R4.8bn Covid pounding

Insurer and asset manager opts not to pay dividends as it swings from headline earnings of R3.25bn in 2019 to a R1.54bn loss in 2020
Companies
1 day ago

Third wave may force Momentum Metropolitan to raise provisions again

The financial services group will need to raise virus provisions if excess deaths in an expected third Covid-19 wave match those of the second wave
Companies
1 day ago

