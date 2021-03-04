WATCH: Stock picks — American banks and Cashbuild

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose American Banks as his stock pick of the day and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Cashbuild.

Shapiro said: “I like American banks, and I’ve avoided them for a long time, but I think as things pick up now, especially with interest rates going up, margins are going to increase. As we get into the northern hemisphere summer, I think you’re going to see more spending and I think they’ve also over provided.”

McCurrie said: “Good old-fashioned SA company, Cashbuild. They had extraordinarily good results, all the people are staying at home and fixing that door that’s broken or the window that squeaky, and I don’t think this is going to stop because you’re not rushing back into the office next week.”