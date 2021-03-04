Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE slips with tech stocks falling the most Naspers and Prosus dragged the JSE all share lower as the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell more than 2% in intraday trade BL PREMIUM

The JSE tracked weaker global markets on Thursday, with Naspers and Prosus dragging the local bourse lower, while miners performed best on the day.

The JSE all share closed weaker for the second day this week with global equities falling on prospects of rising global inflation as US bond yields rise again. ..