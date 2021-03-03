WATCH: Stock picks — Intel and Burford Capital

Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Intel as his stock pick of the day and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Burford Capital.

Verster said: “Tonight I’ll pick Intel, the US-based semiconductor or chip manufacturer. There’s a lot of movement in the semiconductor space at the moment, there are shortages of chips and there’s different technology and Intel has unfortunately fallen behind. They also have a new CEO who joined in the past month and I’m hopeful that with their long history of leading the chip market when it comes to PCs ... they can regain that competitive advantage.”

Combrinck said: “Burford Capital, a litigation finance company, the biggest one that might be really the only litigation finance company that’s worth a mention. They also launched the asset management division, with a 40% participation fee and there are a few things hanging over the company.”