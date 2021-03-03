Markets

News Leader

WATCH: Calm returns to bond markets

RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg talks to Business Day TV about global bond markets

03 March 2021 - 09:32 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN
Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN

Calm has returned to global bond markets after last week’s sell-off.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Michelle Wohlberg from RMB for more detail.

RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg talks to Business Day TV about global bond markets

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple PodcastsSpotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

European shares rise, while bond market is in calmer waters

Equities jump, with bond yields dropping from their recent spikes, while optimism about US fiscal stimulus sends oil higher
Markets
1 day ago

World shares pause to assess bond market’s next move

The dollar was steady, along with US treasuries, with central bankers pushing back on the ambivalence about interest rates last week
Markets
1 day ago

MARKET WRAP: Global sentiment rollercoaster sees JSE back in favour on improved PMIs

The rand firms below R15/$ as most emerging-market currencies strengthen
Markets
1 day ago

JSE faces buoyant Asian markets on Monday amid US stimulus news

The passing of a lavish bill in the lower house of the US Congress supports sentiment
Markets
2 days ago

WATCH: Taperless tantrum in a teacup?

Chris Holdsworth, chief investment strategist at Investec Wealth and Investment talks, about the various indicators that point to rising inflation
Markets
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE bursts above 68,000 points for ...
Markets
2.
JSE faces higher Asian markets on Wednesday as ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Stock pick — MTN
Markets
4.
Asian shares inch higher as traders adopt ...
Markets
5.
Gold loses ground amid pressure from US yields
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.