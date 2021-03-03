News Leader
WATCH: Calm returns to bond markets
RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg talks to Business Day TV about global bond markets
03 March 2021 - 09:32
Calm has returned to global bond markets after last week’s sell-off.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Michelle Wohlberg from RMB for more detail.
Or listen to the full audio:
