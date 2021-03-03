Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens in late trade as miners pull back Despite Wednesday’s losses, good news on vaccines and US stimulus progress continue to drive positive global sentiment BL PREMIUM

The JSE turned weaker just before the close while US treasury yields rose again over concern about an uptick in inflation. Resources performed worst on the day.

“The bond market is selling off again despite tremendous Covid-19 vaccine progress. The economic recovery is still fragile and rising yields could trigger illiquidity in the market and that could have spillover effects and a negative impact across other markets,” said Oanda senior market analyst Edward Moya...