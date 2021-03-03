JSE gains as markets dismiss stock rally concerns
Investors are focusing on optimism that more US stimulus will help accelerate the global economic recovery
03 March 2021 - 10:50
The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, along with its global counterparts with investors shrugging off concerns that stocks may have rallied too far. Investors are waiting for a new catalyst for direction.
Investors focused instead on optimism that more US stimulus will help accelerate the global economic recovery...
