Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Raubex and Anglo American
Siboniso Nxumalo from Old Mutual Investments and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments talks to Business Day TV
Siboniso Nxumalo from Old Mutual Investments chose Raubex as his stock pick and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments chose Anglo American.
Nxumalo said: “I’m going for Raubex, the construction company. So, in SA there used to be a lot of construction companies, now there are actually only two big ones, and Raubex was a specialist road builder. If you look at them, they’ve had a tough time over the past decade where construction has been largely out of favour.”
Du Toit said: “I’m going for Anglo American, we’re looking at a nice diversified earnings stream. I know last year the iron-ore contributed about 50% of the ebitda [earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation] and the PGMs [platinum group metals] about 30%. But going forward they’ve got a great project in the copper space and that’s probably going to add another 30% to their copper production.”
Siboniso Nxumalo from Old Mutual Investments and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments talks to Business Day TV
Or listen to the full audio:
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.