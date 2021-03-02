Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — MTN

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

02 March 2021 - 10:50 Business Day TV
Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going with MTN, I think what we’re seeing coming out of MTN Nigeria today is that they still doing well and benefiting from the crisis in terms of data adoption and voice revenues accelerating quite significantly.”

