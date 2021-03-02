Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — MTN
02 March 2021 - 10:50
“I’m going with MTN, I think what we’re seeing coming out of MTN Nigeria today is that they still doing well and benefiting from the crisis in terms of data adoption and voice revenues accelerating quite significantly.”
