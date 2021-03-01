Covid-19 Business Watch
WATCH: Taperless tantrum in a teacup?
01 March 2021 - 15:44
The so-called “taperless tantrum” sent stocks tumbling and emerging market currencies weaker during February as the US treasury yield briefly snuck above 1.6% on worries that inflation is just around the corner.
Michael Avery speaks to Chris Holdsworth, chief investment strategist at Investec Wealth and Investment, about the various indicators that point to rising inflation and what this portends for bond and equity markets at home and abroad.
Chris Holdsworth, chief investment strategist at Investec Wealth and Investment talks, about the various indicators that point to rising inflation
