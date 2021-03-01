Markets

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Taperless tantrum in a teacup?

01 March 2021 - 15:44 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SEEWHATMITCHSEE
Picture: 123RF/SEEWHATMITCHSEE

The so-called “taperless tantrum” sent stocks tumbling and emerging market currencies weaker during February as the US treasury yield briefly snuck above 1.6% on worries that inflation is just around the corner.

Michael Avery speaks to Chris Holdsworth, chief investment strategist at Investec Wealth and Investment, about the various indicators that point to rising inflation and what this portends for bond and equity markets at home and abroad.

JSE faces weaker Asian markets on Friday as inflation concerns spook investors

US markets slumped overnight and the rand breached R15/$, as concerns about US inflation returned to weigh on risk assets and tech stocks
Markets
3 days ago

Botswana central bank warns of rising inflation

Bank says factors diving inflation are transitory so it will keep monetary policy accommodative
World
4 days ago

Unions will ask for CPI plus 4% in 2021 public sector wage talks

The negotiations are set to be tough as National Treasury has penciled in major cuts to the wage bill over the medium term
National
4 hours ago

Gold set for second monthly decline

US gold futures fall as inflation fears boost US Treasury yields
Markets
3 days ago

Why are bond markets throwing a tantrum?

Sell-off in the bond market hits equities as fears grow that trillions of dollars of government spending and money creation will reignite inflation
Opinion
3 days ago

