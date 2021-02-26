Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Implats
Andile Buthelezi from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Andile Buthelezi from Sentio Capital chose Impala Platinum (Implats) as his stock pick of the day.
“I am going to go with Impala Platinum today and today’s results are just an indication why we like the PGM [platinum group metal] miners for some time now. They are still generating quite a bit of cash, they have a strong balance sheet and we’ve got decent volume growth.”
Or listen to the full audio:
