WATCH: Stock pick — Implats

Andile Buthelezi from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

26 February 2021 - 08:17 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER
Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER

Andile Buthelezi from Sentio Capital chose Impala Platinum (Implats) as his stock pick of the day.

“I am going to go with Impala Platinum today and today’s results are just an indication why we like the PGM [platinum group metal] miners for some time now. They are still generating quite a bit of cash, they have a strong balance sheet and we’ve got decent volume growth.”

Or listen to the full audio:

