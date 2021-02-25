WATCH: Stock picks — Home Depot and Sibanye

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Home Depot as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Sibanye-Stillwater.

McCurrie said: “I’m getting on to this and maybe it’s a bit late in the day, this DIY stay-at-home story. You look at Cashbuild’s and Builders’ results, and they are fantastic. So I’m going to go for Home Depot in America.”

Shapiro said: “Well, I think out of all the results that I went through, the two that stand out are Sibanye and Kumba, and, admittedly, Amplats as well. But, I think I will just go for Sibanye.”