MARKET WRAP: Rand slumps as budget fine print sinks in

Rand slumps as budget fine print sinks in Miners pushed the JSE to a record high, with Anglo American up the most since May 2020

The rand fell the most since September 2020 on Thursday as the reality of the country’s dire fiscal situation sunk in, despite what was widely considered to be a positive budget.

Even though finance minister Tito Mboweni’s budget was largely welcomed by analysts, as it attempted to address debt while not raising personal or company taxes, some believe there is still a long way to go...