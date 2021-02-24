Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — WBHO

Steven Schultz from Momentum talks to Business Day TV his stock pick of the day

24 February 2021 - 10:21 Business Day TV
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Steven Schultz from Momentum chose WBHO as his stock pick of the day.

“WBHO is the pick, today I think the construction engineering company is currently trading at prices that were last seen in 2007, if I’m not mistaken. I think it’s well known that the construction sector has been under pressure, they’ve also had some pretty unfortunate investments in Australia.”

Or listen to the full audio:

