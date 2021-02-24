Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — WBHO
Steven Schultz from Momentum talks to Business Day TV his stock pick of the day
24 February 2021 - 10:21
Steven Schultz from Momentum chose WBHO as his stock pick of the day.
“WBHO is the pick, today I think the construction engineering company is currently trading at prices that were last seen in 2007, if I’m not mistaken. I think it’s well known that the construction sector has been under pressure, they’ve also had some pretty unfortunate investments in Australia.”
