Markets JSE gains in hours before budget speech With SA potentially seeing a slight lowering in its debt trajectory, markets are prepared to view the budget outcome positively, one analyst says BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Wednesday, with the rand mostly stable as local focus turns to finance minister Tito Mboweni’s budget announcement.

Investors are expecting that more details will emerge on the effect of Covid-19 on the fiscus, as the country grapples with the fallout from the pandemic...